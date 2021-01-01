Bollywood actor and dancer Hrithik Roshan, along with his family and close friends, welcomed the new year in a bang. All the film stars welcomed the new year in their own way. Along with this, congratulated his fans on social media with a different style for the new year. Micah Singh has shared a video on social media. This video is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, Hrithik Roshan is also seen celebrating New Year with Micah Singh.

Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @ItsZayedKhan and @ rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @ rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021! pic.twitter.com/hZAbk3UOth – King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

Hrithik Roshan is known for his dance moves in Bollywood. In the video shared by Meeka Singh, Meeka is seen singing the song of the film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and Hrithik Roshan is standing very close to him. Hrithik Roshan is singing the song ‘Ek Pal Ka Hai Jeena’ with Mica Singh and showing his dancing moves. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Partied with Bhai Hrithik Roshan, Zayed Khan, Karan Bawa and Rakesh Roshan. Kuku Bawa Saab and Rakesh Roshan thank you for giving such an amazing party. Happy New Year to all of you. May God give you good health and happiness. Good bye 2020, Welcome 2021. ‘

Bringing in the new year with my bro @iHrithik

Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more! pic.twitter.com/5llBt3HmQM – King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

Talk about the workfront, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in his film War. Tiger Shroff also appeared with Hrithik Roshan in this film. Hrithik Roshan is preparing for his upcoming film Krrish 4.