Bollywood and Punjabi singer Micah Singh has shared a video of New Year Celebration on his social media account. Hrithik Roshan is also seen with him in this video. In this video, Hrithik Roshan is seen dancing to a song from his debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and showing his dancing moves.

Micah and Hrithik Roshan are also singing ‘Ek Pal Ka Hai Jeena’. Music artist Karan Bawa, actors Zayed Khan and Rakesh Roshan were also included in this party. Sharing this video, Micah Singh wished fans and thanked Hrithik, Karan Bawa, Rakesh Roshan and Zayed Khan.

Watch Hrithik Roshan’s dancing video here

Sharing the video, Micah Singh wrote, “Thank you Bro Hrithik Roshan, Zayed Khan, Karan Bawa and Rakesh Roshan. Thank you Bawa Saab and Rakesh Roshan for giving such an amazing party. Wish you all a very Happy New Year. God bless you Give health and happiness. Good bye 2020, welcome 2021. “

On this video post of Mica Singh, his fans are commenting and congratulating him on the new year. Along with this, fans are also praising Hrithik Roshan’s dance. This video of Micah and Hrithik has been viewed more than three lakh times.

