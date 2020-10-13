There is definitely some deficiency in everyone’s life. Some people make their shortcomings their strength, and some people only regret it by covering these deficiencies throughout their lives. You have to decide whether you will let any physical or mental weakness dominate you or learn to live with it and make it your identity…

Today we will talk about such a Bollywood actor, whose childhood no one could have imagined that he would ever be able to talk properly. But Hrithik Roshan set new records of success by putting his childhood health problems on the side with the support of parents and his own will power.

When Hrithik stepped into the world of acting, Indian cinematography found a star that was like a complete package in itself. Good dancer, actor and muscle man. But let us tell you that Hrithik had a problem in his childhood. Along with this, due to having more than 5 fingers in his hand, he also felt very strange about himself.

Stammering is possible

In our society, a person suffering from the problem of stuttering is made a character of laughter. People make fun of that person without thinking about their mental and emotional pain. Doing so breaks the confidence of any person.

Senior Psychiatrist of Max Hospital, Patparganj (Delhi), talking about the problem of stammering and the psychology of children suffering from it. Dr. Rajesh Kumar It is said that the problem of stuttering in any child or older is mainly due to two reasons. Social anxiety and speech disorder.

In social anxiety, the person has difficulty in talking between people. Also, due to anxiety, the mouth dries up and the throat dries up. Some people have performance anxiety, due to which they are unable to share their words and their feelings properly.

It is very important to maintain the morale of the child

The main causes of speech disorder are anatomy and physiologic disturbances. Anotomy includes the jaw of the mouth, the texture of the teeth, the balance of the tongue and palate, etc. Physiology involves the condition of throat muscles, vocal codes, etc.

Whatever the reasons for the problem of stammering, it is possible to treat them all. The child who has this kind of problem, his family’s role increases greatly in getting him out of this problem. In order to maintain the confidence of the child, it is necessary that the parents continue to support the child mentally and emotionally.

