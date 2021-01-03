Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is known for his excellent performance. Now he is trying to learn a new skill on the new year. Hrithik Roshan has shared this by sharing a video on social media.

Hrithik Roshan has shared a video on his Instagram account on Sunday. In this, he is lying on the ground with his friends and taking selfie video from drone camera. With this, Hrithik Roshan wrote, ‘Entering the year 2021 with a new skill’.



On the occasion of New Year, popular singer Micah Singh shared a video of Hrithik Roshan on social media. In it, Hrithik Roshan is singing the song ‘Ek Pal Ka Hai Jeena’ from the film ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’ with Mica Singh and showing his dancing moves.

Talk about the workfront Hrithik Roshan has not released a single film in the year 2020. Hrithik Roshan is also reported to be working on Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’. The film is expected to hit the floor soon.