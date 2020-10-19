Kunal Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood actors whose films may not have been much, but his style has been liked by everyone. Kunal Kapoor, who earned films from films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Don 2’ and ‘Love Shaw Te Chikan Khurana’, had a birthday on Sunday, 18 October. Although many celebrities congratulated him on his birthday, but the way Hrithik Roshan wished him is fun. Hrithik shared a throwback photo with Kunal and wrote something in the caption that everyone laughed.

Hrithik shared his photo on Twitter and congratulated



Hrithik Roshan shared a decades-old photo on Twitter on Sunday. In this photo, he is seen with Kunal Kapoor. Hrithik wrote the caption with it, ‘Happy Birthday. I’m glad we don’t look like these two. ‘ The picture is very old, so Hrithik and Kunal Kapoor look very lean and young in it. While Kunal is seen in casual clothes, Kunal Kapoor is sitting in boxers and t-shirt.

The picture looks 20 years old

This picture looks at least 20 years old. In fact, Hrithik is seen in the outfit and look in the photo, in the same look he has appeared in his debut film ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’. The film was released in the year 2000. However, this picture of Hrithik is becoming very viral. At the time of writing the news on Twitter, it has got more than 34 thousand likes.

Abhishek Bachchan replies



On the other hand, this picture has also been submitted by Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek wrote, ‘Hahaha, very sweet !!!’ By the way, for the information, let us know that Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Khemu are old and firm friends. Hrithik and Kunal Khemu are also connected on Instagram and make a lot of comments on each other’s pictures.