Dance in a PPE kit by an Assam doctor is quite viral. His performance is now praised by Hrithik Roshan too. Hrithik retweeted his video and wrote that someday he will learn dance from Doctor Arup.

Dance was done to entertain the corona patients

Doctor Arup Senapati (34) is an ENT (eye, nose, throat) surgeon at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He danced for the entertainment of Corona’s patients. Hrithik Roshan wrote and retweeted this video, tell Dr. Arup that I am going to come to Assam someday and learn good dance and steps like him.

Doctors made patients happy before the end of duty

He is wearing a PPE kit and has done a tremendous dance on Hrithik’s song ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaya’. His video is posted by his fellow doctor, Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmed. This video became very viral on seeing this. The doctor has done a really good dance. According to reports, he had his last day of duty in the Corona ward. After this he had to be quarantined. If he is a good dancer, his colleagues had already said that he has to dance on the last day.