Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor have completed 20 years of the release of the starrer film Fiza. The actors took to social media to remember the shooting of the film. Actress Karisma shared an old picture from the film’s set on her social media, in which she wrote, “Making Movie. Hashtag Fiza.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared Karishma’s post on her Instagram and wrote, “20 years. Wow.”

Directed by Khalid Mohammed, ‘Fiza’ also stars Jaya Bachchan as Hrithik and Karisma’s on-screen mother. Manoj Bajpayee has also played an important role in the film.