Raising young children with their spouse during this coronavirus epidemic can be a stressful task in itself, as your children are being imprisoned in the four walls of your home. You must find ways to keep them entertained and at home, as well as to ensure that all their educational needs are met.

At the same time, it can be quite difficult for a single mother or father to raise their children in this crisis situation. Perhaps it would be a little difficult to do all this without a life-partner. If you are wondering how divorced parents will be taking care of their children during the lockdown, then Sanjay Khan’s daughter Suzanne Khan shares her experience of co-parenting her two sons with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan .

Time together like a family: In an interview, Suzanne explained some tips on parenting together, which both Hrithik-Suzanne takes. At first, they decided to live under the same roof. Suzanne stays in Hrithik’s house in lockdown to take care of her two sons, Rehan and Ridan.

Suzanne further revealed that after Hrithik shifted here, they first sat together as a family and talked about making a list of all the activities, which he called quarantivities. He explained the reason behind doing this, that in order to keep your mind calm, ways to keep your body strong and your heart disease-free should be known at such a time.

Hrithik gave complete support, gave this unique suggestion: One suggestion suggested by Hrithik was to read anything for 1 hour at least 5 days a week with absolute peace. Suzanne loves spending time in a way that she spends together like a family, everyone reads her book of choice, the four people in a room sit quietly and offer peace to their minds and minds. In this way, another rule is to exercise daily at 6 pm. According to Suzanne, when you have the best trainer in the world at home as Hrithik, it is also necessary to do so.

Encourage children to follow Passion: Suzanne also gave information about the achievements of her two sons, which she is very proud of. Both boys have a great fondness for music, and father Hrithik Roshan has made every possible arrangement for them to pursue their interest. Both of his sons are at Level Four in guitar from Trinity College London. Rihan has even formed a band with his school friends, named 'Bandaid', and they regularly conduct online jam sessions with their guitar teacher. Ridan is also learning to play the piano himself through an online app.

It is quite obvious that both Suzanne and Hrithik love their children immensely and they are ready to provide every facility for them, they always try their best to be an ideal guardian. No one knows what happens next. But Susan believes that life will be different in the future and the world will have changed. She believes that people may get separated for any reason, but we should continue to do our duty and continue to contribute to society.