The legendary Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov has generated great expectation when talking about the future of Leo Messi in Major League Soccer (MLS) and the current situation of FC Barcelona. Stoichkov has shared his views on the possible fate of the Argentine and his influence on American soccer. In addition, the former player has analyzed the current situation of the Catalan club, addressing the challenges it faces and the decisions it must make to remain among the elite of world football.
whatHave you already spoken with Messi?: “You had to respect the moment, with your family. I’ll see you on Wednesday, just like Busy. The first objective is the Copa América, which will be played at his house, he is going to prepare… And when Messi sets out to do something, he fights for it. He wants to win. He wants to win the Cup, reach the playoffs and win. I prepared myself to be better every day, and he did the same. He will reach the World Cup ”.
“The US Cup is within reach, the shortest path to the Club World Cup and to be a winning team”
It would be extraordinary if Messi played in the Club World Cup: “The country will host the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup could be played here, the Concacaf Champions League final, the Gold Cup, the 2024 Copa América and the 2026 World Cup, which I think Messi will play: he defends the title in the Copa América and in the World Cup”.
On the proper functioning of the MLS: “I played in the MLS for four years. he signed me Don Garber for Chicago Firebecause in Chicago there are many Bulgarians. Don Garber has done something spectacular with the MLS, which has not stopped growing, with players like Valderrama, matthausafter ibrahimovic, town, Henry, Carlos candle, marquez… it is a stable League. He’s not scared of Saudi Arabia’s money and he didn’t care about the rise of the Chinese league. The MLS has a slow but continuous growth: every year a little more. There are 250 US soccer players who play all over the world. It is a country that registers, but also exports”.
About FC Barcelona: “Winning the League with reinforcements is mandatory. And the European Cup, we’ll see. With this team, not making it to the Champions League would be a hit”.
About Xavi, he says the following: “I am very happy that the inertia of putting young players that Koeman started continued. I am always in favor of brave coaches and Koeman was, just like Johan and later Rijkaard, who had the courage to put youngsters in, or Pep, who took Busquets as the undisputed starter, because he had faith. Barça’s DNA is to always bring out youngsters, one or two per year. Ronald knew that Gavi, Pedri or Ansu were going to be great. And Xavi with Balde too”.
#Hristo #Stoichkov #Barça #winning #League #reinforcements #mandatory #European #Cup
Leave a Reply