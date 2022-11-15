HRC sent an appeal to the UN High Commissioner after information about the torture of Kherson residents

The commission of the Human Rights Council under the President of Russia sent an appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the mission of the International Red Cross in Ukraine because of the Associated Press photographs, which depict residents of Kherson tied to poles. Such information is given on the SPC website.

Russian human rights activists called on international organizations to pay attention to the facts of public torture and humiliation committed by the Ukrainian special services and give them a proper assessment.

The HRC noted that the pictures show how residents were chained to poles with plastic handcuffs. It is assumed that such handcuffs are used as special means by various law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, including the SBU.

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky, commenting on footage from Kherson, announced the impossibility of a world in which they mock Russians.

Photos from Kherson appeared in the media on November 14. They depict two men tied to lampposts. It was alleged that these were residents of Kherson who helped Russia, and lynching was committed against them after the entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Russian city.