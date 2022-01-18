Recidivist pedophiles must be treated under total supervision; putting these people in jail for life is not an option. Such an alternative measure of punishment for criminals was proposed by a member of the Council under the President of Russia for the development of civil society and human rights, Eva Merkacheva. Her comment is in Telegram-channel SCH.

Merkacheva noted that such treatment is rather complicated. In her opinion, pedophiles in society in vain make monsters.

“They are seriously ill, and without proper treatment they simply die,” the HRC member explained.

The law adopted by the State Duma threatens that citizens who are not pedophiles may end up in a colony for life sentences, due to possible errors of the court and the investigation.

Merkacheva stressed that increasing the age of a minor against whom a violent crime has been committed from 14 to 18 is dangerous. She drew attention to the fact that any young man who does not know about the girl’s age could be a potential life sentence.

In turn, member of the HRC Kirill Kabanov surethat life imprisonment for recidivist pedophiles is the right and fair decision in the face of increasing threats to children.

Earlier, the Children’s Ombudsman of Tatarstan, Irina Volynets, suggested that pedophiles be sentenced to life imprisonment immediately after the first proven victim.

On January 18, State Duma deputies adopted in the third reading a law that provides for life imprisonment for recidivist pedophiles. According to the document, it is proposed to extend the maximum sentence of life imprisonment to repeated crimes against minors.