Kirill Vyshinsky, member of the Human Rights Council (HRC), executive director of the Russia Segodnya MIA, spoke about his meeting in the colony with the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. It is reported by RIA News on Friday, April 2.

Vyshinsky stressed that the convict refused to talk to him, and also “defiantly ignored all the commands,” continuing to lie on the bed and read the book when the rest of the detachment stood in line when the leadership of the colony and the Federal Penitentiary Service appeared.

“I had a goal – to see how this institution of the penitentiary system works in Vladimir. It is clear that they were interested, against the background of a huge number of rumors and contradictory information, of the containment measure, the content of Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny. I tried to find out from him what grievances and complaints he has, but, again, I received a rude answer that he did not know me, to my offer to introduce himself he said that he was not interested in who I was, ”said the member HRC.

A member of the Public Chamber (OP), a member of the expert council under the presidential ombudsman, Maria Butina, also came to visit Navalny. According to Vyshinsky, the founder of the FBK communicated only with her, but “it was a rude polemic.”

Earlier, Butina said that Navalny refused the treatment offered by the administration of the colony. The OP member suggested that if the prisoner continued his hunger strike, he could be forced to be fed.

The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) said that the employees of the colony respect the rights of all prisoners to an uninterrupted eight-hour sleep. The department also noted that meetings with lawyers are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Executive Code. In addition, Navalny is receiving the necessary medical care in accordance with the current state.

Reports of Navalny’s deteriorating health in IK-2 appeared on March 24. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the condition of the founder of the FBK is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.