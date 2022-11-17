HRC member Merkacheva announced the likelihood of a new crime being committed by a Perm cannibal

The risk that the Perm cannibal Mikhail Malyshev, who left the colony after 23 years of imprisonment, will commit a new crime is very high. This was told to Lente.ru by a member of the Council under the President of Russia for the development of civil society and human rights (HRC) Eva Merkacheva.

According to the human rights activist, hardly anyone worked behind bars with Malyshev, watched how his psyche was changing, or conducted courses against aggression and cruelty with him. At the same time, the convict, in addition to everything else, had seen enough of violence behind bars.

“Malyshev came out the same as he sat down, if not worse. I think there is a very high probability that he will commit a new crime,” Merkacheva said.

Despite the fact that administrative supervision has been established for the cannibal, in Russia it has a rather formal character, the HRC member believes. And the main question is how, in practice, they will supervise Malyshev.

Perm cannibal Mikhail Malyshev spent 23 years in prison for murders with extreme cruelty. After Malyshev was detained, investigators found two refrigerators with human meat in his house: with the help of a girlfriend, he lured the victims to his home, killed and dismembered them, and then ate them. From the flesh of the dead, the criminal prepared various dishes, including dumplings and pies. Now Malyshev has returned to his native Perm. The news of his return caused a stir among the locals.