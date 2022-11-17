Member of the HRC Brod said that the verdict of the Hague court on MH17 is not credible

Member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) under the President of Russia Alexander Brod said that the verdict of the Hague court in the case of the crash of flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine in 2014 is not credible. His words convey RIA News.

In particular, Brod pointed out that during the investigation there were “too many dark spots.” “And the lack of transparency and inconsistencies give rise to suspicions of biased justice,” he added.