Hunting for Marquez’s heir

The ones he is experiencing official HRC team since the announcement of thefarewell to Marc Marquez, who will leave Honda at the end of the season to join Ducati in the Gresini team, it hasn’t been an easy few weeks. The team that until a few years ago steadily dominated the premier class of the MotoGP now finds itself with one free saddle and without a clear plan on how to fill it. In fact, at the moment the name of Joan Mir’s teammate for the 2024 season remains a mystery. The swirl of candidates was constant: initially the favorite seemed to be Miguel Oliveira, but the resistance shown by Aprilia and the RNF team seems to have discouraged the Japanese.

Thanks to the performances shown in the last month and in particular to the splendid podium achieved in the Phillip Island race, in which he came third, the quotes by Fabio Di Giannantonio. The 25-year-old Roman would be a logical choice also in terms of ‘joints’. In fact, he is the centaur sacrificed by the Gresini team precisely to make room for the more successful of the Marquez brothers and therefore if he landed in Honda it would take the form of a sort of exchange of saddles between the two. But now one is emerging from Spain ‘challenger’ for the role of heir to #93. According to what was reported on Twitter/X by the Spanish journalist Ricard Jové, in fact, Honda is targeting the young man Fermin Aldeguer.

Aldeguer against Diggia for the 2024 saddle

The 2005 class from Murcia is playing his second full season in Moto2 this year. He is currently sixth in the world rankings, but his year has been growing rapidly. In fact, the Iberian has been back for a long time three consecutive podiumsculminating with the victory centered in Thailand. For him it was the second success of the year after the one achieved in August at Silverstone.

The journalist of DAZN wrote that Adeguer “would have an offer from Honda on the table for the two-year period 2024-2025″. To this would also be added the option for a third season. An attractive proposal, which however would clash with Aldeguer’s original plan to race for one more year in the middle class, chasing the title, before making the big leap. At this point his choice could also significantly impact the career of Di Giannantonio, who without the place in Honda would risk being left holding the bag.