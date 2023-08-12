Beto Silva – Publisher3i Beto Silva – Publisher3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/beto-silva-editora3/ 08/11/2023 – 4:31 pm

From 2010 to 2015, the solid offered companies a employee behavioral mapping methodology. With a series of wrong decisions in that period, with no cash and expected layoffs, almost went bankrupt. Under pressure, the founders Monica Hauck It is Alessandro Garcia decided to pivot the business model. They doubled their bet by transforming Sólides into a people management software with the complete journey in one place, focused on small and medium-sized companies. The target customer was one of the differentials to succeed.

“More than 95% of the solutions in our sector are focused on serving large companies. But when we look at the market, Brazil is a country of SMEs. Of every ten hires, seven are made by a small or medium-sized company”said Mônica Hauck, CEO of Sólides.

To attract customers, a portal was created with content aimed at HR professionals. It was the beginning of the relationship with future users of his program. “We started talking to this public from the perspective of education. And on this journey, we intensified the relationship to offer the market an innovative tool, which did not yet exist”, said the executive.

In eight years with this format, the startup has consolidated itself as country leader in technology for managing people in SMEs, with 25,000 customers — more than double the number of a year ago —, totaling 5 million lives impacted by the platform.

This performance attracted an important investment of BRL 530 million, led by Warburg Pincus, from New York, which has already raised 21 private equity funds and two real estate funds, totaling investments of USD 112 billion in more than

1 thousand companies from 40 countries.

The investment made last year in Sólides is the largest in Latin America at an HR Tech.

The core of the mining company continues to be people management software. Internal data indicate that the tool provides customers with a 78% increase in productivity, a 43% reduction in the turnover rate and a 46% gain in time and efficiency.

“Today the turnover [de funcionários] of Solid customers is 17%, less than half the national average, which is around 50%”Hauck said. “We were able to show the savings we generated. A company of 150 employees saves BRL 287,000 per year using our tool”, said the CEO.

New phase

With the support received, the startup began to expand its operations. acquired the Tangerine, specializing in solutions for automating processes in the personnel department. Founder of the acquired company, Leonardo Barros was announced as director of new business at Sólides.

“We connect HR and DP with an all-in-one solution. We work to democratize access to technology for small and medium-sized companies,” he said.

In addition to being responsible for the functionalities of work shift management It is point managementthe executive commands the recently launched Solid Benefits, a flexible card that offers food vouchers, meals, fuel, pharmacy, gym, among other services. It should impact half a million people by May 2024.

Another novelty is the launch of the Vacancy Portal, which aims to employ 1 million people in its first year of operation. The platform, which facilitates the connection between RH Tech client companies and candidates, already has around 30,000 opportunities available.

Sólides also makes available from April to School of Peopleone continuing education platform in employee management.

It has over 150 hours of free content produced by renowned professionals. But there is also another part, with more in-depth information, which is paid.

The company also presented the Turnover Radara tool that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to support RH Tech clients in retaining their talent, another industry pain point.

All these initiatives are part of the company’s rebranding, which even changed its logo — now in purple, with new typography and an acute accent on the “o” —, in addition to having the former soccer player, speaker and presenter of the podcast 10 e Banner (about leadership, management and entrepreneurship), Diego Ribas, as a poster boy. After a challenging start, a solid trajectory presents itself to the startup.