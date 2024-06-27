HR expert Muradyan named overwork and lack of hobbies as causes of burnout

Hobbies and lack of overwork can save you from burnout, reported in a conversation with NEWS.ru, vice-president of the club of young entrepreneurs of Rosmolodezh Garry Muradyan.

To avoid burnout, you should always go home on time and not overwork. In addition, it is important to be distracted from the work process, and also to refuse to work during illness. “I also advise you to find a hobby; often a hobby can be combined with your main job. This also helps to get distracted and avoid burnout,” the expert added.

Psychological discomfort will be experienced by a person who is “out of place” – for example, if the position he holds does not correspond to his life values, the specialist explained. It’s also important to get feedback from management to avoid burnout. “Many people do not understand what they are doing and why in their workplace,” he concluded.

