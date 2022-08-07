Campaign committee proposes to the president that, if he is going to criticize the electoral system, he does not name ministers of the Court by name

The reelection campaign HQ works so that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) avoids personal attacks on STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers in speeches at the September 7 demonstrations. O Power 360 found that the committee has already consented to the Chief Executive’s criticism of the Brazilian electoral system, but made reservations about direct mentions of the members of the Court.

The president’s targets are specific: the current president of the TSE, Edson Fachin, the former and future presidents of the Electoral Court, Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, respectively. In one of his last statements, Bolsonaro also cited Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme Court.

The president’s main complaint is about electronic voting machines. He claims, without evidence, that the 2014 and 2018 elections were rigged. The Superior Electoral Court denies it.

For the campaign team, criticism of the electoral system has already become a Bolsonarista banner. The group works so that Bolsonaro finds a middle ground and criticizes the polls without attacking STF ministers. They want the march to be a rally and not an undemocratic act.

As in 2021, the president called on supporters to participate in the demonstrations on the Independence holiday. He made the invitation during the launch of his ticket with General Braga Netto, on July 24, in Rio de Janeiro, and reinforced his other commitments in Brazil. Carrying out the acts will be a way for the president to show political strength.

Last year, Bolsonaro made direct and harsh attacks against minister Alexandre de Moraes in the September 7 demonstrations. He participated in acts in Brasília and São Paulo.

For this year, the government organizes the traditional military parade in the capital and in Rio de Janeiro. During the Bolsonaro government, the military parade was only carried out in 2019. The last two were canceled because of the covid-19 pandemic.