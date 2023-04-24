Of Vera Martinella

The vaccination against the papilloma virus is offered free of charge to 12-year-olds of both sexes (not only that, it depends on the regions of residence) and can be useful up to the age of 45

In Italy it is estimated that every year the Papillomavirus (or Hpv) is responsible for approx 6,500 new cases of cancer in both sexesapproximately 12,000 high-grade anogenital lesions in women and at least 80,000 cases of genital warts in males and females. Diseases that could disappear, or at least become very rare, thanks to the vaccination offered free of charge in our country to twelve-year-olds, yet still too little exploited today. Even less known is the possibility of take advantage of the vaccine even in adulthood because its usefulness up to the age of 45 has been demonstrated. Free? It depends on your age, region where you reside, and other variables. To find the answers, also based on the area in which you live, increase correct information on HPV-related diseases and answer the many questions on the subject, the Did You Book It True? campaign was relaunched, created by MSD and authorized by the Ministry of Health, with the portal www.haiprenotatovero.it containing useful and practical notions about prevention opportunities.

Types of cancer caused by HPV Papillomavirus infection is the most frequent sexually transmitted infection and the absence of symptoms favors its spread since most affected individuals are unaware of the ongoing infectious process. It can cause tumors of the cervix, anus, vagina, vulva, penis, oral cavity, pharynx and larynx. Some of the 150 strains of the HPV virus, which is transmitted sexually, play a key role in the onset of both male and female tumors and precancerous lesions (genital warts), he explains Saverio Cinieri, national president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) —. Papillomavirus is the second pathogen responsible for cancer in the world. Although most infections regress spontaneously, in case of persistence and chronicity, the infection can evolve over time into precancerous lesions and cancer. Vaccination is the most important weapon to defeat the neoplasms caused by this virus.

Who can benefit most from the vaccine Current scientific evidence demonstrates that the direct and indirect benefits of HPV vaccination are very significant even in age groups higher than those identified in the free vaccination programmes, i.e. adolescents aged between 11 and 12 years. The results of an international trial, in which the Italian HPV Study Group also participated, indicate that the antibody levels obtained after vaccination in subjects aged between 26 and 45 are comparable to those of teenagers: therefore the efficacy of the vaccine also demonstrated in people who have already come into contact with the virus through sexual activity. Drastically reducing, until they disappear, the cases of cancer caused by HPV is not a utopia but an achievable goal – he underlines Rosa DeVincenzo, in force at the oncological gynecology of the Gemelli hospital in Rome and vice president of the national society of colposcopy and cervico-vaginal pathology -. Today we can count on important scientific evidence that demonstrates how we could completely eliminate cervical cancer, a goal that WHO has set for 2030. to increase the level of knowledge of the disease and raise awareness of the importance of prevention . Since vaccination does not protect against all types of HPV with a high risk of causing cancer, regular screening checks must continue, with the Pap test done regularly every three years starting at 25 years of age or the test Hpv every 5 years from 30-35 years.

Few adhesions in Italy Statistics in hand, for, between 2019 and 2021, Italy went from 39% to 23% in the rate of adhesion to the Pap or HPV test. Also for vaccinations we dropped from 66% to 32% in female eleven year olds and from 54% to 26% in males of the same age. The data on the level of information and awareness of the younger generations are disappointing, as are the data on non-adherence to screening programs – he concludes Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) —. It is important to remember that the National Oncology Plan, recently approved by the State-Regions Conference, has taken up the objectives of Europe's Beating Cancer Plan on the intentions of HPV vaccination coverage and screening by 2025, waiting for the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan transpose coverage goals for the elimination of HPV cancer. These are public health measures that allow the drastic reduction of the incidence of these neoplasms through the synergy of two fundamental points: the achievement of high levels of vaccination coverage and adherence to screening. By 2025, EU member states will have to protect 90% of girls (and significantly increase immunization in boys). Cervical screening must be offered to 90% of eligible women and 90% of patients with invasive forms must always receive timely treatments and follow-ups in highly specialized centres.