Boys can also be vaccinated against the HPV virus from this Monday. Until now, this vaccination was only intended for girls, because it prevents the development of cervical cancer. But the jab also protects men. Dangerous variants of HPV can cause cancer of the mouth, throat, penis, anus, vagina or labia.

RIVM has lowered the age at which children receive the invitation for the injection from thirteen to ten years. In addition, over the next two years, all twelve to eighteen-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated will be invited for an HPV shot.

The Netherlands is late with the introduction. In June 2019, the Health Council already recommended including HPV for boys in the National Immunization Programme. In Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway and the United Kingdom, boys have also been vaccinated against HPV for some time. In Australia since 2013, in the United States since 2011.

“The corona pandemic has delayed the start of the campaign,” says Jeanne-Marie Hament, youth doctor and HPV program manager at RIVM. “So we are quite late with it. We realize that many vaccination decisions are faced by parents in this corona time. But we thought it was no longer medically justified to wait any longer. People report with forms of cancer in an early stage, while it could have been prevented.”

Between 2000 and 2019, the number of people who got one of the cancer variants rose slightly, as did the number who died from it.

‘Vaccine protects for ten years’

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is transmitted during sex. It is best known for cervical cancer, the disease the virus most commonly causes. Every year, approximately eight hundred women contract this form of cancer due to infection with HPV. An additional 300 women each year contract another form of cancer related to the virus, as do nearly 400 men. About 80 percent of these can be prevented with the HPV vaccination, states the RIVM†

These are serious forms of cancer. If a man develops a tumor on his penis from HPV, a doctor must remove all or part of the penis.

The RIVM has now chosen to lower the age at which the vaccine is given to ten years. “We now know that the vaccine protects for at least ten years, so we can start earlier,” says Hament.

“At that age, children have certainly not yet been in contact with the virus and the vaccine offers the best protection against infection. Remember that you can pass it on to each other not only through sexual intercourse, but also through the hands and mouth. It works best if children are vaccinated before they discover each other sexually.”

In addition, it is useful that parents and children around the age of ten are still used to receiving vaccinations, because at the age of nine they are also given shots against the diseases diphtheria, tetanus, polio, mumps, measles and rubella. That increases the chance that they will come and get it, says Hament.

Eight out of ten people will become infected with HPV at some point. Often the immune system just clears the virus, but sometimes not. Ten to fifteen years later, some variants of the virus can cause cervical cancer or one of the other forms of cancer.

The injection has been offered in the Netherlands since the end of 2009 and 800,000 girls have now been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 68 percent of girls over the age of thirteen come to get the jab. Dutch research shows that the HPV vaccination protects 80 to 95 percent against a long-term infection with HPV, type 16 and type 18. British and Swedish Research shows that an HPV vaccination offers up to 88 percent protection against cervical cancer.

The vaccines target HPV types 16 and 18, which together cause about 70 percent of all cervical cancers and a large proportion of other HPV-related cancers. The vaccine Cervarix is ​​used in the Netherlands. That contains virus-like particles with a piece of protein of both type 16 and type 18 of HPV.

The popularity of the HPV shot was not very high when the campaign for girls started in 2009. Hament is not afraid that there will be little enthusiasm again. “Preliminary research showed that half of the teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18, whom we had explained what the shot protects against, would be vaccinated.”

fatigue syndrome

During the campaign for girls, it emerged that they were afraid that chronic fatigue syndrome could be a result of the vaccination. “Our research has now shown that as many unvaccinated and vaccinated girls develop these symptoms, and that they are therefore not related to the vaccination,” says Hament.

Another fear, which also applies to the corona vaccines, is that the vaccine would affect fertility. “There has been research on that, and the HPV vaccine had no effect on fertility. The diseases it protects against do. Pre-cancerous or penile cancers, and of course cancer treatment, can have the effect of impairing fertility.”