According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 70% of cervical cancer cases are linked to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).underscoring the urgent need to address this sexually transmitted infection.

In Mexico, on March 26, World Cervical Cancer Prevention Day is celebrated. as a way to help raise awareness about this disease.

In our country, Cervical cancer represents the second cause of death from cancer among women, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

However, it is important to note that this disease is treatable if it is detected in its early stages and managed properly. This further underlines the importance of prevention and early detection.

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections, with most sexually active people at risk of contracting it at some point in their lives. This infection often has no symptoms and can go away on its own, but in some cases it can lead to the development of genital warts and, in more serious cases, cervical cancer.

Dr. María Gabriela Palacios, Associate Medical Director of MSD Mexico, highlights the importance of HPV prevention as a fundamental step towards the elimination of cervical cancer.

The WHO has presented an ambitious strategy for the elimination of cervical cancer by 2030, which focuses on three key actions. Firstly, the aim is to achieve 90% coverage in the prevention of HPV in girls before the age of 15.

Secondly, it is intended that at least 70% of women be examined before the age of 35 and 45, respectively. Last but not least, the aim is to achieve 90% coverage in the treatment of women diagnosed with cervical cancer.