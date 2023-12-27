Oncologist Umarova: men and women need to be tested for HPV once a year

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted viruses. Im throughout life become infected 90 percent men and 80 percent women. There are many misconceptions about the virus: from the fact that its presence indicates cheating on a partner, to the fact that women infected with HPV will not be able to give birth. Doctors dispelled these and other myths in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

HPV is only transmitted sexually, so does having it in a partner indicate cheating?

HPV is transmitted not only sexually, but also through household contacts, for example, through the use of common hygiene products. Also, the mother can pass it on to the child during childbirth, explained Vladimir Zarkua, oncologist-urologist at OncoCareClinic 308. This means that infection does not always indicate betrayal.

In addition, the presence of HPV can be determined using tests not immediately after infection, obstetrician-gynecologist, oncologist OncoCareClinic 308 Safiya Umarova told Lenta.ru.

HPV can remain in a latent state for some time, which means that at the time of the start of a long-term relationship a person could already be infected with it Safiya Umarova obstetrician-gynecologist, oncologist

At the same time, the doctor continued, if a person is not found to have the virus, this does not guarantee his fidelity. In this matter, you cannot focus only on the health status of your partner.

Are all strains of HPV equally dangerous and do they all cause cancer?

Not all strains of the virus are equally dangerous, Umarova assured. According to her, experts distinguish two groups of HPV – high and low oncogenic types. The first is considered the most dangerous, and prolonged infection with an oncogenic virus can cause the development of cancer in women.

Photo: Chinnapong / Shutterstock / Fotodom

“However, a woman will not die if she undergoes timely examinations and receives timely treatment. Precancerous conditions of the cervix can be cured in time,” the obstetrician-gynecologist reassured.

Gynecologist, hemostasiologist, professor Seda Baimuradova added that warts and genital warts caused by HPV are indeed one of the risk factors for cancer. But this does not mean that all people with these formations on the skin will definitely get sick.

“There are other factors that increase the risk of developing cancer,” the professor warned. “This includes smoking, an inactive lifestyle, infection with other infections (for example, HIV), as well as genetic predisposition.”

Does HPV need to be treated with special drugs?

There is no direct treatment for the virus, Dr. Baymuradova stated. In addition, in young people with strong immunity, the virus can disappear on its own. However, for those who develop warts due to HPV, various treatment methods may be prescribed: destroying the warts with chemicals, cryotherapy or laser, as well as special medications. To choose the most suitable method, consultation with a doctor is necessary.

Photo: bigshot01 / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Women who are not treated for HPV will not be able to get pregnant and give birth, and does the vaccine cause infertility?

Oncologist Zarkua, in an interview with Lenta.ru, refuted this belief, noting that a woman with HPV can become pregnant and give birth, since this disease does not affect reproductive function in any way.

See also Brazilian company buys land in metaverse for R$ 80 thousand Only HPV types 16 and 18 directly affect the development of cancer, but this does not prevent you from getting pregnant. The only question is what kind of cancer it is and is it possible to give birth with it? Vladimir Zarkua oncologist-urologist

At the same time, Dr. Umarova noted that long-term infection with HPV can prevent pregnancy, since it can provoke cervical diseases.

But doctors called the HPV vaccine safe. According to Professor Baymuradova, there is no evidence that the vaccine can lead to infertility.

All HPV vaccinations have undergone rigorous clinical trials and have been found to be safe and effective.

Vaccines are designed to protect against certain types of human papillomavirus that are more likely to cause cancer. “Any side effects from the vaccine are usually mild and temporary, for example, they may include pain, inflammation or redness at the injection site,” the gynecologist explained.

Is the HPV vaccine only necessary for girls and only before puberty?

Previously, only girls were vaccinated against HPV, but later the recommendations were expanded, so now boys are also vaccinated. And it can be done not only before puberty, Baymuradova said.

In most developed countries, HPV vaccinations are given to all young people – both men and women – up to the age of 26, regardless of whether they are sexually active or infected with HPV Seda Baymuradova gynecologist, hemostasiologist

Related materials:

The professor noted that vaccination, especially in adolescence, helps reduce the number of HPV infections. “Vaccination of adults aged 27 years and above may also be relevant if the risk of infection or development of HPV-associated pathology is increased,” the doctor added.

Baimuradova also assured that regardless of age, women need to undergo regular HPV screening tests. Examination of mature women, even those who have been vaccinated, helps to exclude the presence of infection and early precancerous changes. She emphasized that screenings are needed even in the absence of symptoms.

There is no point in getting tested for HPV, since the virus is common?

Both men and women who have an active sexual life need to be tested for HPV once a year, Umarova assured. This must be done in order to start treatment on time. It is especially important to get tested for HPV types 16 and 18.

Men also need to get tested, despite the fact that the virus does not pose a danger to them. As oncologist Zarkua noted, men transmit it sexually to their partners.

Doctors also drew attention to the fact that the human papillomavirus can be asymptomatic, or can manifest itself as changes on the skin.