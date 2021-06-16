“Accelerated digitization is irreversible and unstoppable. It is here to stay. Only in the first weeks of confinement did we advance in the use of technology the equivalent of five years under normal conditions ”, indicates a recent report by the Fundación Telefónica on the digital society in Spain. The title of the research work is entirely illustrative: The year everything changed.

Yes. Everything has changed in just over a year and, in a way, the crisis has accelerated the solution to the crisis itself. “The world is already much more digital and it has been confirmed that connectivity and our sector are vital for economic development,” the document underlines.

Hewlett Packard Entreprises (HPE) participates in this conviction, which, from June 23 to 25, organized a global virtual event called to become one of the most important reference spaces on the new era of digital transformation. The forum is called HPE Discover 2021, and this year it has a subtitle The edge-to-cloud conference. In other words, the meeting is planned as an online international summit on the competitive advantages that working in the cloud (whether public or hybrid) entails for companies and the possibilities associated with it, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics. and data services, smart storage or connectivity.

The connection to HPE Discover 2021 is completely open and free for all interested parties, and especially recommended for groups such as company directors, technology positions, business, finance or operations managers

Content on demand for each participant

The technology company based in Houston (Texas) will offer over three days an extensive informative menu organized around large blocks. There will be presentations and special sessions, spaces dedicated to training, workshops and laboratories, interactive demonstrations, group meetings and regional forums and meetings on specific areas of interest. Connection to HPE Discover 2021 It is completely open and free for all interested parties, and especially recommended for groups such as company directors, technological positions, business managers, finances or operations.

Time availability is not a problem for access to these sessions. The organization has foreseen this circumstance and will offer content on demand every day so that interested parties can access at the time they consider appropriate. Those who sign up can check the contents for days and create their own playlists. Ultimately, each participant can create their own menu a la carte.

This year’s call features a vast repertoire of specialists and visionaries from around the world, representing dozens of productive sectors. In total, fifty speakers. On behalf of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, its president and CEO, Antonio Neri, and Eng Lim Goh, vice president and director of technology, high performance computing and artificial intelligence stand out. Also featured, among others, Mary T. Barra, CEO of General Motors, and Beth Ford, CEO of Land O’Lakes.

Window for women and prominence for Spain

The three days of the event are linked by a common nexus. The era of digital transformation is here and it is fueled by the immense amount of data that surrounds us. The event will convey to the participant the latest technological developments and will detail how the management of this data generates new opportunities for the way of life and business in the age of knowledge. The analysis of this data, on the other hand, has become a crucial element of the new digital economy. Data, for example, allows companies to set goals and drive changes on issues that are in public debate such as equity, inclusion or sustainability.

Getty Images / iStock

Also the role of women, increasingly relevant in these new scenarios, will have its leading role. There will be an open window for pioneer women, who from their positions of responsibility in companies from various sectors will explain their journeys and share their leadership strategies.

Spain will have its own prominence within the HPE Discover 2021. The organization has planned a welcoming space for Spanish fans at the so-called HPE Spain Summit. This national meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 23, at 9:00 a.m., and will be led by José María de la Torre, president of southern Europe of HPE and CEO and president of HPE Spain. Along with him, other invited speakers, from large companies such as Repsol, Gigas Hosting and McKinsey Iberia, will present their vision and experience on the impact of digital transformation on business and society. This session will provide pathways, strategies, and ideas on how to accelerate the transition to data-driven organizations.