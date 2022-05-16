Lots of news at HP for creators, in fact the new workstations have been announced, we are talking about HP ZBook Studio G9 and HP ZBook Fury G9, two products that provide the user with a lot of computing power, perfect for professionals who have need that power for their work.

Where does so much power come from? The new HP workstations take advantage of the latest generation Intel CPUs and GPUs designed specifically for professionals, such as the card NVIDIA RTX A5500 or AMD Radeon Pro. However, the company has thought a little about everyone and it is in fact possible to equip the ZBook Studio G9 with CPI Intel Core i9 vPro and NVIDIA RTX A5500 or RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

These new machines are designed to help artists, those who work in the media sector, AECO and in the development of products at a professional level, as well as for those involved in data science and find themselves dealing with very heavy workflows on a daily basis. .

Not just PCs, but displays and docks too

HP has not only focused on workstations, in addition to the HP ZBook Studio G9 and the Fury G9, two new monitors have also been announced, theHP Z24m and Z24q, both with QHD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, designed to offer a smooth experience and panels with excellent factory color calibration. There is no shortage of VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and features designed for conferences, an adjustable 5 MP webcam with two microphones equipped with noise cancellation and two speakers is integrated.

Also announced is the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock, perfect for connecting the HP Z ecosystem and increasing security and productivity, reducing the number of cables and ensuring greater control for your station. This docking station will be released in two versions, both equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, but which differ in the presence of 120 W or 280 W of power.

Prices and availability

With regard to prices and availability, HP ZBook Studio G9 will be available starting in June, as well as the HP ZBook Fury G9, but the selling price is not yet known for both workstations. HP Z24m G3 QHD will instead be available in July (price not yet known), while the Z24q G3 QHD display will be available this month for $ 374. Finally, the HP Thunderbolt G4 Dock in the two versions 120W and 280W will be available from May at a price of $ 329 and $ 439 respectively.