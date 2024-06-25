Good news for all video game enthusiasts who often travel: today, in fact, Amazon Italy has put the HP Victus 15-fa1005sl notebook on offer with an exceptional 30% discount, thus allowing you to save quite a bit compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The HP Rictus 15-fa1005sl notebook is on offer at incredible price of only 809 euros, with more than 340 euros discount
The technical specifications of HP Victus 15-fa1005sl
In this case we find a powerful person acting as the master Intel Core i5-12500H processorwhich is capable of reaching a maximum frequency speed of 4.5 GHz, thus guaranteeing exceptional performance, to say the least, perfect for any new generation video game.
The processor is also accompanied by a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 card, thanks to which you will have direct access to all the unique NVIDIA features, such as the latest generation Ray-tracing and much more. To crown it all we finally find a 15.6 inch diagonal display and with Full HD resolution, equipped with a 144 Hz refresh rate, which thus ensures the maximum possible fluidity and dynamism for every situation.
