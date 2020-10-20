HP TET November 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the notification for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2020 Examination. HPBOS released this notification on its official website bpbose.org.

The registration process of HPTET November 2020 edition has also started from today. Candidates willing and eligible to apply for Himachal Teacher Eligibility Test can fill the registration application form on the official website of HPBOS. The last date for online application for HPTET November 2020 is 5 November 2020. However, the candidates can submit their applications after depositing the fees from November 6 to November 10.

HPBOS will also offer an error correction application immediately after the application process is completed. If the candidates want to make any kind of improvement in their application, then they will be able to improve the application by 11: 559 pm on 11-12 November 2020.

If you face any problem in the entire application process of HPTET, then you can also contact HPBOS. To contact Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOS), you can also call the contact sources given below-

Website – www.hpbose.org

E-Mail ID – [email protected]

Phone Number – 01892-242192

Fax Number – 01892-222817

Address – Section Officer (Examination Branch Department), Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala-176213

Notification and application link – HP-TET Nov 20