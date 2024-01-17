As part of CES 2024, HP also showed many products arriving this year, including a new laptop and a gaming monitor from the OMEN line.

Among the many companies present at CES 2024 it certainly couldn't be missing HPwhich in addition to devices and peripherals for the business line, was presented with many new features relating to the line OMEN, division dedicated to gaming. One of the devices designed specifically for gaming and creative work, including that of students, is the laptop OMEN Transcend 14 Gamingfeaturing an advanced OLED display, a slim chassis and high-quality internal components. The new OMEN Transcend 14 boasts a vivid display, designed for both gameplay and content creation; it's one IMAX Enhanced certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED screen, capable of offering vibrant and realistic colors. Other peculiarities are the keyboard, RGB obviously, printed without a lattice and an elegant and compact design weighing just 1.6 kg. The battery life, as declared by HP, stands at 11.5 hours and charging times will be considerably shorter thanks to the 140W USB type-C adapter.

OMEN Transcend 14 As with all mobile devices and desktop PCs, HP has also placed a strong emphasis on the importance of artificial intelligence and how it can significantly improve performance. Thanks to a configuration that can reach up to the processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H and with NVIDIA mobile GPU up to GeForce RTX 4070the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming presents itself as a high-performance laptop for playing games on the move. Special attention has also been paid to streamers, who will be able to take advantage of the NPU together with the OpenVINO plugins for OBS Studio to make streaming and gameplay more fluid with an improvement of up to 24.6% frames per second. Finally, in terms of heat dissipation, thanks to the redesigned chassis, the incoming airflow creates a pressurized zone using a vapor chamber; this way the heat escapes through the rear vents. The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC is already available for pre-order at the price of $1499.