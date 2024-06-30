Do you need a new gaming PC and are you looking for a quality product, with latest generation components and at a price that is not exaggerated? Amazon Italy has a very interesting offer that you should check out: a HP OMEN Desktop Gaming PC GT15-2100ng (with GeForce RTX 4070) is now at -€600 compared to the previous typical price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous typical price was €2,299.90. The highest price in the last period was €2,599. These figures are not indicated on Amazon but can be seen with dedicated software. The current price is the lowest ever and it is a clear discount that makes it really interesting given the components. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon but there are only six units: if you are interested, you should not wait too long.