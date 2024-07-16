Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to upgrade and enhance your gaming station by taking advantage of the many offers available. For example, the gaming monitor HP Omen 27s it is offered to us with a price 48% off compared to the median one seen on the platform. You will be able to access the offer at this address or by clicking on the box below.
The average price reported by Amazon is 325.35 euros, while the promotional price reserved for Prime members is 169.99 euroswith a price reduction of approximately 155 euros. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwith one-day delivery.
A Full HD monitor with a high refresh rate
The HP Omen 27s is a 27-inch monitor with IPS panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p) and a high 240Hz refresh ratetherefore excellent for playing competitive multiplayer titles where fluidity makes the difference.
In addition, the screen response time is 1ms, we find support for HDR 400 and DCI-P3 color volume 95%. It is possible to adjust the height of the panel (up to 100mm) and the tilt (from -5° to + 20°), as well as rotate the screen 90°. On the connectivity side we find 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 Display Port 1.4, a USB-B port, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The monitor has two integrated 3W speakers.
