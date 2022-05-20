Impossible to deny it: printers have forcefully returned to their status as an indispensable object in the home, since our work has definitively crossed over into the home. HP’s OfficeJet Pro 9012e is a multifunction printer with scanner and touch screen that, due to its completeness, targets both families with smart workers and students, and small businesses, thanks to its efficiency, robustness and advanced smart functions. of which it is capable: it is compatible with HP +, HP’s three-in-one solution consisting of hardware, home ink supply, and the HP Smart App for smartphones and computers. Simply sign up for HP Instant Ink service within seven days of setup of the printer to receive 6 months of free, no-obligation Instant Ink service. With HP Instant Ink, the connected printer signals when the ink level drops below a certain threshold and HP automatically ships new cartridges to your door at no additional cost. With the free trial it will be possible to print up to 1500 pages per month (if subscribed to that plan) without worrying about the ink, for a period of 6 months after which the user can decide whether to continue with the most suitable type of subscription to your needs, changing the tariff plan at any time, or possibly opting for the cancellation of the service and the purchase of traditional cartridges. Monthly plans start at € 0.99. The HP Smart App can also be used to remotely print, open and edit files from cloud storage sites, send faxes, and includes all the security features designed by the company to protect against hacker attacks.

The OfficeJet Pro 9012e is therefore above all a smart printer, but also extremely functional. The paper drawer holds up to 250 sheets, and the clean lines of the hardware are not interrupted by keys, as apart from the on / off operations are handled via a 6.75cm slim and ergonomic touch screen display with one slider to better position it. On the left side is a USB port, perfect for printing directly from memory media. On the back there are two RJ11 ports, an ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports and the port for the power cord. The printer supports Bluetooth Smart and Wi-Fi Direct and 802.11a / b / g / n. The initial configuration is very simple, since it can be done both from a dedicated app and from the touch screen. By logging into HP + at the same time, you will be able to receive the cartridges included in the 6-month trial. The black ink cartridge for this printer lasts approximately for one thousand pages, seven hundred in color. An excellent result.

OfficeJet Pro 9012e is capable of scanning and printing at a maximum resolution of 1200×1200 DPI, with excellent quality results in high detail. Scans always return true colors. Thanks to the integrated display it is possible to change the aspect ratio of what we want to photocopy, without having to go to the computer. The OfficeJet Pro 9012e supports workgroups of up to five users, and the print speed is 22 pages per minute in black and white, 18 in color. The retail price is € 249, including six months of ink with HP + membership. In essence, it is a powerful and versatile hardware with a good quality / price ratio, perfect for small businesses but complete and satisfying even for the family.