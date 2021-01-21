HP says the PC has never been more essential to the future of education. The COVID pandemic has changed our lives and the increase in the need for equipment for teleworking and home study has been noticeable. An increase in the 46% in device shipments for teachers and students during 2020 and sales will continue to take into account that blended learning will increase by 66% after the pandemic.

Among the increase in PC sales, Chromebooks have stood out above the rest. We have already discussed it; machines with Google’s system are today an alternative to Windows and macOS and especially in education, a segment where they have always excelled.

HP Chromebooks

HP It has a specific program for the educational segment, students, parents and teachers, and the five new teams that we present to you today are aimed at.

HP Chromebook 14 G7

A 14-inch laptop with FHD resolution, optional touch pad, narrow bezels, and a 180-degree hinge. It is offered with various Intel, Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5100 processor options, 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB eMMC storage options.

Powered by a 47 Wh battery and delivered with a 45 W USB-C power adapter. Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5, has a wide-angle webcam, stereo speakers, dual microphones, a MIL-STD certified housing -810H and a spill-resistant keyboard. There’s no shortage of USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI, headphones, and a microSD card reader.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 Education Edition

It’s a convertible with an 11.6-inch multi-touch screen, 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, a 360-degree hinge, and a holder for a digital pen that can be stored in a docking slot above the keyboard. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5100 processor and supports up to 8GB of LPDDRX-2933 memory and 64GB of storage.

Features two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, headphone jack, microSD card reader, four speakers, dual microphones, webcam, a 47Wh battery, and MIL-STD-810H testing common in HP Chromebooks against drops and bumps.

HP Chromebook 11 G9 Education Edition

A laptop with an 11.6-inch screen, optional touch technology and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It offers the same processing options as the 14-inch model, Celeron N4500 or Celeron N5100, 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC storage options up to 64 GB.

It has two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, as well as an HD camera, stereo speakers, and a microphone. It runs on a 47 Wh battery and comes with a 45 W USB-C power adapter.

HP Chromebook 11MK G9 Education Edition

A laptop with an 11.6-inch screen, optional touch technology and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. For these “MK” models, HP bets on MediaTek ARM processors, an octa-core MT8183, accompanied by 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 or 64 Gbyte eMMC storage options.

It supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 and features a rugged, MIL-STD 810H tested design, a spill-resistant keyboard that can be cleaned with a household wipe. It is powered by a 47 Wh battery and comes with a 45 W USB-C power adapter. It has USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot.

HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition

It is the convertible version of the previous one with the 360 ​​degree hinge to place the screen on the keyboard and facilitate various modes of use from laptop to tablet. It has Gorilla Glass 3 protection in addition to the aforementioned MIL-STD 810H.

Its hardware engine is the same, the MediaTek MT8183 octa-core, accompanied by 4 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32 or 64 Gbyte eMMC storage options. It offers the same connectivity as the previous one.

HP Chromebooks, Availability

HP notebooks and convertibles will be available with a variety of color finishes to choose from and Chrome OS as the operating system. Teams are protected by multi-layered system security, while IT teams can easily deploy and manage users and devices with the Chrome update for education.

No sale price has been provided, but these teams they are usually quite cheap with expected arrival:

The HP Chromebook 14 G7 is expected to be available in February.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 Education Edition is expected to be available in March.

The HP Chromebook 11 G9 Education Edition is expected to be available in February.

The HP Chromebook 11MK G9 Education Edition is expected to be available in late January.

The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition is expected to be available in late January.

HP Store for Students is a specific web portal to cover the needs of the educational segment in case you want these and other equipment. It offers significant discounts on the purchase of products from the American multinational and other advantages such as free shipping,