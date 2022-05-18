hp continues to drive its market in gaming and in addition to the success of its desktop series, its gaming laptop gaining more and more ground and therefore presented the Omen 16 and the Victus 15, two models that are its spearhead for this 2022.

oman 16

This series is the top range of HP and their laptops have left nothing to be desired. The Omen 16 is undoubtedly the company’s most powerful mobile devicewho not only wants to have the most suitable components for gaming, but also a cooling system that has no competition in its field.

According to HP, the new construction of this laptop makes all its temperatures lower, from the GPU to the storage; but not only that, but it generates less noise levels due to the thermal efficiency it now has.

On the other hand, it also improves its energy efficiency thanks to OMEN Dynamic Power, which generates a different performance profile depending on the conditions in which the equipment is foundespecially when it comes to unplugged work or demanding needs in the SoC.

This model is available with Intel Core i9-12900H100 and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX11 processorsthe two most powerful mobile CPUs of both chip developers, which in turn give the possibility of having the 32 GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and PCI Gen 4 SSD storagethe fastest data transfer protocol today.

The HP Omen 16 is the pinnacle of performance | Source: HP

As for the GPU, these are assembled with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 Ti graphics, which go up to 150W of energy consumption, as well as an AMD Radeon RX 6650a low-power graphics designed for the FHD.

On the other hand, it also has a IPS QHD display at 165 Hz, with 100% sRGB color reproduction and an approximate response time of 3mswhich is not the best when it comes to video games, but it is a display with great quality in terms of color reproduction and image sharpness.

Price: $1,199.99 USD

victims 15

For its part, the Victus 15 is a much less sophisticated gaming laptop line than the OMENdesigned for gamers who don’t have much experience with technical aspects and who don’t require something as powerful to run the games they want.

In this case, it has a Intel Core i7 12700H10 and AMD Rizen 7 5800H11 processorsthe two mobile high-end CPUs from both companies, as well as 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAMthe past standard for volatile memory.

The HP Victus 15 is a good starting point in mobile gaming | Source: HP

On the other hand, these are only available with mobile graphics cards NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti and Radeon RX 6500M, again looking to be low power GPUs for FHD gamingsince its display is of this same resolution with a refresh rate of 144 Hz.

Price: $799.99 USD

