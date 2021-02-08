The HP Envy series is characterized by combining well-balanced hardware endowments with an elegant and discreet design, positioning itself as a fantastic option for the user who seeks a solvent laptop for work and play. For a long time, the Envys were positioned as a more advanced option than the basic Pavilion but cheaper than the Specter. In recent iterations, HP seems to bring them closer to seconds.

Thus, this proposal is a natural rival for a Apple macbook pro, a Dell XPS 15, a Gigabyte Aero 15 or one of the latest large diagonal Microsoft Surface Book 3. We have tested the model for a few weeks HP ENVY 15-ep008ns and these are our impressions.

The American firm seeks to mark distance with Asian rivals even before we open the team: HP delivers the Envy in a neat packaging, and a first look reveals a chassis of excellent construction that combines aluminum and high-quality plastics. A closer examination reveals details such as the work with the hinges, now more solid and hidden in the Cupertino style and the lower chassis, much more polished than before.

Unlike many of its rivals, the HP Envy 15 takes advantage of the space that its dedicated graphics solution needs to offer excellent connectivity: USB 3.0 ports, jack socket, standard size HDMI, USB type A and a card reader allows us to move. no need to pull adapters.

Like any computer with a 15-inch screen, we are not looking at a compact laptop but, taking into account its technical endowment, it is thin (maximum thickness 1.8 mm.) And relatively light (slightly exceeds 2 kilos) so we do not it will be lazy to move it around the different rooms of the house or carry it in your backpack.

Before we continue, let’s take a look at the equipment specification sheet.

HP Envy 15, technical characteristics

Processor Intel Core i7-10750H Chipset Intel HM470 RAM 16 GB DDR4-2933 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q Storage 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Dimensions 35.79 x 23.68 x 1.84 cm Weight 2.14 kg. Autonomy Up to 6 hours of actual use. 83 Whr. Connectivity 2 x USB-C 1 x USB-A, jack, card reader, HDMI Audio Bang & Olufsen stereo speakers Webcam HP Wide Vision 720 with electronic shutter Price 1899 euros

HP has taken advantage of the available space in the chassis to install a really comfortable keyboard, silent, with generously sized keys, precise response, and a curious surprise: an integrated fingerprint reader next to the cursors. The sides are occupied by two speakers signed by Bang & Olufsen and a correct trackpad occupies the lower third.

In times of welded chassis, SoCs and almost impossible repairs for the average user, it is surprising to have a laptop on the work table that only has five Torx screws on the base and that allows easy access to the battery, the ventilation system or the two benches of RAM. Expanding the memory of this equipment in the future or replacing the battery does not require going through a technical service.

This laptop incorporates one of the best screens on the market. HP has installed a 15.6-inch panel, multi-touch, with AMOLED technology and 4K UHD resolution with high dynamic range. In practice this means impressive sharpness, high color fidelity and makes the equipment suitable for image and video professionals.

Comparing directly with a MacBook Pro M1 we notice the screen with somewhat less brightness and sharpness, but it is not something dramatic or that can be noticed without having the two teams close. We can say that this equipment has one of the best screens on the market without any doubt.

Finally, and taking into account the situation we are experiencing, a few lines about the integrated webcam: it has a 720p sensor (sufficient, but inexplicable in terms of cost that we do not start from 1080p) with dual microphone system and electronic shutter, that is to say , that we can block the camera (in fact, it can be seen with the naked eye) and guarantee our privacy from the keyboard.

An excellent platform for work and play

The HP Envy 15 that we have tested combines an Intel Core i7 10-750H processor (10th generation) with 16 Gbytes of RAM (in two modules) and a 1 Tbyte capacity SSD. These wickers, together with a fully mature Windows 10, provide a fluid and stable system, perfect for working, browsing, enjoying multimedia content or editing photos and video without any problem.

Without going into benchmarks or long comparative tables, I would like to highlight the 6402 points that we achieved with the PC Mark 10 productivity suite, a good reference that we are facing a proposal halfway between the laptop and the workstation.

The graphics system integrated in the processor is joined by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 dedicated, which offers a plus of power with demanding software and, in particular, with video games. Although by philosophy and by aspect this Envy nothing to do with a gaming proposalYes, it can bring the colors out of more than a laptop full of little lights. These are the FPS I have achieved by testing some games at 1080p and high details:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 42-46FPS

Dirt 5 49-51 FPS

FIFA 21 140-160 FPS

Borderlands 3 65-70 FPS

Doom Eternal 92-96 FPS

Star Wars Fallen Order 78-82 FPS

Fornite 80-90FPS

In this point, the brutal resolution of the 4K screen forces down to 1080p if we want to enjoy games fluently, and it is a point that fans of demanding titles must take into account.

Thus, we cannot say that the HP Envy 15 is a computer designed to play games but the combination of a good processor, lots of RAM and a dedicated GPU will allow those looking for a laptop to do everything: work and, from time to time, be distracted. playing a few games to your favorite title

There is no HP laptop review where a comment does not appear explaining a bad experience, usually related to overheating. While it is true that certain models (especially in the middle of the last decade) did not offer the quality expected from an industry leader, it is also true that many years ago that was forgotten.

The HP Envy 15, like others we’ve tested in recent years, offers a good build level and keeps temperatures under control at all times. Any laptop (including those that double or triple the price of this equipment) “suffer” in high demand scenarios and it is the price to pay for miniaturization, but neither noise nor heat is a problem in this case.

Conclusions

This laptop supposes a revolution in the Envy series, an important technological leap and a shift towards the more professional user. Design, build quality, expandability, connectivity and high-level hardware are its main arguments.

On the negative side, the bulky 200W charger is a bad surprise and can be a bit heavy and noisy for the user profile that does not need the extra power it offers. They should go for the Specter series, if they want to stay within HP or similar options without a dedicated GPU. We cannot ignore a mention of a common evil in all types of equipment, regardless of its price: industry, we need higher quality webcams.

In short, a resounding proposal within the high-end notebook range and that will delight those looking for an all-rounder capable of running any application at peak performance, make forays into playful terrain and enjoy a 4K AMOLED panel anywhere.