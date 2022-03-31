The excellent offer of the HP Envy 14-eb0000sl is on Amazon and while stocks last, for € 1499.99 instead of € 1599.99. Finally the silicon market begins to normalize, after more than a year of rises, and with the advent of Windows 11 and the new rules on hardware for many it is necessary a real renewal.

HP Envy 14-eb0000sl Windows 11

HP Envy 14-eb0000sl guarantees the free update to Windows 11 from the pre-installed Windows 10 Home, also guaranteeing excellent performance for gaming with its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB and the processor Intel Core i7-1165G7, the pre-installed 16GB of DDR4 RAM and the 1TB SSD are also incredible. But the extra surprise is it 14 ″ touch screen WUXGA which will allow you to further simplify the interface for many applications.



The HP Envy 14-eb0000sl is built from solid aluminum, weighing approximately 1.49kg, a battery life of approximately 13 hours, and the ability to fast charge in approximately one hour. Being a 14 ″, its dimensions will ensure that it can be used in the most disparate situations where great mobility is needed, and with Windows 11 and its new quick start system, you can always be ready for use, whenever you want. , where you want.

HP Envy 14-eb0000sl also takes advantage of HP’s great expertise and its assistance and warranty, which you can further extend to your purchase by registering on the manufacturer’s website.