hp it doesn’t need too many introductions, it is certainly a well-known and important company in the technology sector especially because of its PCs, but not only. In fact, today we don’t want to talk to you about computers but about printers, as you have to be careful if you don’t want to risk being a victim of some newly discovered vulnerabilities!
HP victim of vulnerabilities: beware of your printers!
Vulnerabilities are unfortunately much more frequent than we would like and we often report some to you, but this time the protagonists are printers, something quite unusual! In fact, a rather worrying vulnerability has been discovered on some printers of the LaserJet line CVSS3.0 hazard rating of 9.1 out of 10 and indicated with the IDCVE-2023-1707. Specifically, the vulnerability would be present from mid-February and would allow an outsider to read scan data in transit from printer to user device for all printers with FutureSmart 5.6 and IPsec enabled.
Obviously the company is already working on a security patch which should be distributed within 90 days to all printers, but in the meantime an operation is recommended for a temporary solution: downgrade FutureSmart to version 5.5.0.3 at this link.
Finally, if you are curious to know if you too are a victim of this vulnerability, we leave you below the list of printers at risk:
HP Color LaserJet Enterprise
- 5700
- 5800series
- MFP 5800 series
- 6700/01 series
- MFP 6800 series
- Flow MFP 6800 series
- M455
- MFP M480
- X55745
- MFP X57945
- Flow MFP X57945
HP Color LaserJet Managed
- E45028
- MFP E47528
- E785dn, E785523, E78528 MFPs
- MFP E786
- Flow MFP E786
- MFP E78625/30/35
- Flow MFP E78625/30/35
- E877, E87740/50/60/70 MFPs
- Flow MFP E877, E87740/50/60/70
HP LaserJet Enterprise
HP LaserJet Managed
- E40040
- E82650/60/70
- MFP E42540
- E730/731, E73025/30 MFPs
- MFP E731
- Flow MFP E731
- MFP E73130/35/40
- Flow MFP E73130/35/40
- MFP E826dn
- Flow MFP E826z
