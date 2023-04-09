hp it doesn’t need too many introductions, it is certainly a well-known and important company in the technology sector especially because of its PCs, but not only. In fact, today we don’t want to talk to you about computers but about printers, as you have to be careful if you don’t want to risk being a victim of some newly discovered vulnerabilities!

HP victim of vulnerabilities: beware of your printers!

Vulnerabilities are unfortunately much more frequent than we would like and we often report some to you, but this time the protagonists are printers, something quite unusual! In fact, a rather worrying vulnerability has been discovered on some printers of the LaserJet line CVSS3.0 hazard rating of 9.1 out of 10 and indicated with the IDCVE-2023-1707. Specifically, the vulnerability would be present from mid-February and would allow an outsider to read scan data in transit from printer to user device for all printers with FutureSmart 5.6 and IPsec enabled.

Obviously the company is already working on a security patch which should be distributed within 90 days to all printers, but in the meantime an operation is recommended for a temporary solution: downgrade FutureSmart to version 5.5.0.3 at this link.

Finally, if you are curious to know if you too are a victim of this vulnerability, we leave you below the list of printers at risk:

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise

5700

5800series

MFP 5800 series

6700/01 series

MFP 6800 series

Flow MFP 6800 series

M455

MFP M480

X55745

MFP X57945

Flow MFP X57945

HP Color LaserJet Managed

E45028

MFP E47528

E785dn, E785523, E78528 MFPs

MFP E786

Flow MFP E786

MFP E78625/30/35

Flow MFP E78625/30/35

E877, E87740/50/60/70 MFPs

Flow MFP E877, E87740/50/60/70

HP LaserJet Enterprise

HP LaserJet Managed