By Tiyashi Datta

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – HP said on Monday it would buy audio and video device maker Poly for $1.7 billion in cash, trying to capitalize on rising demand for electronics led by hybrid work.

HP offered $40 a share of Poly, formerly known as Plantronics, which represents a premium of about 53% over the stock’s last closing price. Including debt, the deal is valued at $3.3 billion.

“The rise of the hybrid office creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the way work gets done,” said HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores.

With the global health crisis increasing the need for hybrid work, the market has seen several acquisitions, including the $27.7 billion purchase of business messaging app Slack by business software maker Salesforce last year.

Poly, whose shares are up about 50%, said it will have to pay a $66 million fine if the deal fails.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

