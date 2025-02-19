HP has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire for 116 million dollars (about 111 million euros) part of the Humane business, creator of the AI ​​Pin portable team, which will stop manufacturing it and will conclude its service on February 28.

Ai pin is a small size device that hooks clothes and is driven by artificial intelligence, initially It was presented as the device of the future and the one that was going to retire the smartphones, because they could do almost the same actions only through voice commands.

The Startup Humane, founded by Ex -employees from Apple, announced the launch of this interactive device without a screen in November 2023. It began to market it in March 2024 for a price of $ 699 (635 euros at the change then).

However, after its launch, AI PIN had received several criticism from the sectorbecause the device offered Slow responses, the information I provided was not reliable and its battery did not offer the expected autonomy, So the balloon quickly got rid of and this device was sectioned in a corner.

Now, as the HP technological giant has just announced, the company has reached an agreement to acquire the capabilities of Humane, including its platform promoted by The cosmos, professionals and technicians “highly qualified“And an intellectual property with more than 300 patents and requests for patents.

With this purchase, valued at 116 million dollars (111 million euros to the current change)HP seeks to boost its own transformation towards “a company more based on experience”, as pointed out in a statement.

The Cosmos Platform It will help HP “to create an intelligent ecosystem on all HP devices”from computers with AI to smart printers and connected conferences, which “will unlock new levels of functionality” for brand customers.

This acquisition too It is the end of AI Pin, That Humane will stop manufacturing because their “commercial priorities” have changed, as explained by the startup in another statement. This has also indicated that the new purchases of the AI ​​PIN for consumers will be suspended immediately.

The existing ones, meanwhile, will stop working on February 28. “After this date, they will no longer connect to the Humane servers and access to .Center will retire completely,” said the company, which has advanced that the device will also stop providing functions such as calls, messages or access to The cloud.

With this, you have recommended downloading all the images, videos and stored notes of .Center before the last day of this month since, after 9 pm (peninsular Spain) of that day, the data will be removed permanently.