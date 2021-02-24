Historic PC maker HP bought HyperX, Kingston’s peripheral brand: paid 425 million dollars.

HyperX has operated as a gaming-focused brand under Kingston, producing numerous PC gaming peripherals ranging from headsets to microphones. The brand mainly produced the Cloud range of PC headsets, which have been praised for their comfort and sound quality in many versions.

As an example, in Clarion We were able to review a mechanical keyboard, an alternative system to the classic “membrane” for gamer purposes, but also very comfortable for writing tasks. After three months, we draw some conclusions.

HP, on the other hand, has been trying to enter the peripheral market for some time, with its own brand Omen. Although the name is associated with the line of notebooks intended for video games, it did not have anywhere near the penetration in the market that brands as competitors such as Razer, Corsair, Logitech and Redragon, which in Argentina is very strong.

Hyperx Elite Alloy 2

Kingston will continue to produce other gaming products that are part of its core business, including DRAM, SSD, and more. HP will simply take ownership of the peripheral category of the company, which probably spells the end of Omen in this space in the future.

This is the latest in a series of acquisitions in the gaming accessories space: Corsair recently bought another company, called Elgato, to clear out the competition.

