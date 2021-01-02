HP Board Exam 2021: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), now the Himachal Pradesh Board has also announced the date of Board Exam 2021. Class 10 and 12 examinations in Himachal Pradesh will start from 4 May 2021.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Thakur said, “Keeping in view the epidemic situation, it has been decided to declare the date of CBSE board examinations.”

He said that adequate security measures would be taken to prevent the corona virus epidemic from spreading to schools. In Himachal Pradesh, non-board examinations (class 9 and 11) can be held from April 10. During this, social distancing will also be taken care of.

At the same time, HP Board’s class 10 and class 12 examinations will be started from May 4, 2021.

He said that Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will soon release the datesheet of these exams. Education Minister Thakur said that 10th and 12th practical examinations will be conducted between April 15 and 30.