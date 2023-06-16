The HP 975 Programmable Wireless Keyboard offers a sleek, modern, and sophisticated design. Raised keys and an intuitive layout ensure a comfortable typing experience that can reduce fatigue during long sessions. The dedicated numeric keypad for number-intensive users improves the user experience. The adjustable background lighting adds not only a touch of aesthetics but enhances its functionality allowing you to work in low light environments perhaps during long night sessions. One of the most interesting features of the HP keyboard is excellent connectivity, it can in fact be connected simultaneously to three different devices, two via Bluetooth 5.0 connection and one via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle. significantly the possible audience of users.

The HP 975 Keyboard also offers advanced customization with over 20 programmable keys that can be set to create shortcuts for your most used applications, facilitating productivity and minimizing unnecessary keystrokes. Even the background lighting can be customized to work in variable light conditions without sacrificing visual comfort. But the technological innovation of the HP keyboard goes further and the result can be even more appreciated in the excellent six-month battery life. The option to charge via a USB Type-C connection eliminates the need for constant battery changes, saving time and reducing waste. In addition, the energy saving function through intelligent sensors helps to extend battery life even further.

128-bit AES encryption also offers an extra layer of security, protecting typed data from interception. The Windows system lock button is another very useful security feature that allows you to quickly lock your system to prevent unauthorized access. The HP 975 Programmable Wireless Keyboard, optimal synthesis between wealth of customizations, and excellent battery life seems to be a functional choice both for professionals who need efficient multitasking and for home users. While the price may be a barrier, the range of features on offer pays off the investment. The HP 975 wireless keyboard is available at a price of 112 euros on the HP manufacturer’s website.