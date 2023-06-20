HP has recently launched a webcam that uses artificial intelligence to optimize the shot during video conferencing, adapting to the movements of the participants. The HP 965 4K Streaming model represents the latest update in HP’s professional segment and boasts a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor. There is also a variant, the 960 version, intended for domestic use in white. Both are equipped with the effective tracking system, a component of the HP Presence tools, aimed at improving remote collaboration in order to make it more human and immersive. HP has equipped this webcam with an 18mm f/2.0 lens, capable of capturing video in 4K at 30 fps or in Full HD at 60 fps, reporting extremely realistic images thanks to color correction and HDR capabilities. Two microphones ensure good noise reduction and high audio clarity.

The HP 965 4K Streaming can be easily mounted on the monitor, on a tripod or more simply placed on any flat surface. It comes with a privacy cover and a detachable USB-A cable. The webcam features a full 360-degree rotation that makes it much easier to use even in outdoor working conditions and a hinge on the top that allows the camera to tilt 90 degrees downwards providing ample viewing mobility and the trapezoidal correction which we consider essential for the correct display of documents framed by the camera, avoiding distortions and difficulty in reading. Ease of installation and use make it a more than advantageous product.