The HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse is the latest innovation from HP, designed specifically for creative professionals. The product stands out as a reliable and feature-packed device at a basically fair price. The HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse has among its main features to have a total of eight buttons, seven of which can be customized. Customization provides ample opportunity to create productivity macros and assign shortcuts for industry-leading graphic design software such as Adobe Photoshop or video editing programs. Plus, the ability to connect to multiple devices, via a USB-A dongle or via Bluetooth, allows for great flexibility, allowing you to easily switch between various devices and between different operating systems.

The mouse wheel features ultra-fast rotation which can greatly increase your productivity. The mouse’s ergonomic design ensures comfort during prolonged use, a feature that we consider essential for creatives or even video game players who willy-nilly spend many hours a day in front of their computer. The HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse also comes with a feature that particularly impressed us. In fact, the HP mouse comes with a sensor that can work on almost any surface, including glass, thus eliminating the need for a mouse pad or makeshift surfaces needed to operate without problems. A notable feature that is not always found in wireless mice.

The HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse packs a 600mAh battery that can last up to 12 weeks before needing a USB-C recharge. This makes the mouse extremely practical for intensive use without the constant worry of having to recharge the battery, significantly lowering the chances that you may find yourself abandoned in the middle of an important job. In conclusion, the HP 935 Creator Wireless Mouse offers a solid user experience with a number of features that make it a great option for creatives. The ergonomics, long battery life, ability to connect to multiple devices and the ability to customize the buttons make it a more than interesting mouse for home and specialized users.