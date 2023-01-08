First match of the year, start of the second round at LF Endesa and sixth victory of the season for the Hozono Global Jairis girls, who suffered at Fausto Vicent until the last minute against IDK Euskotren San Sebastián (73-70). This is a very good start to the year after having closed the previous one with the bitter taste of the defeat in Maloste.

Those from Donosti won 84-73 in the first round, however on this occasion those from Alcantarilla, who were in 14th place, won. Tamara Seda was the MVP of the game, getting 11 points for her team, 7 rebounds and a PIR of 16.

Their next match will be on January 15, also at home, against Spar Gran Canaria at 12:00.