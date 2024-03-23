Essam Al Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

“AF Yatwi” for Abu Dhabi Racing, supervised by Saif Al Marar and driven by Sandro Paiva, won the title of the Umm Al Emarat Park “Handicap” race, in the first half, over a distance of 1,600 metres, recording 1:44:14 minutes, which came during the thirteenth race at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track. , which was held on the grass track, and consisted of 7 rounds for purebred Arabian and hybrid horses.

The horses of Abu Dhabi Racing, under the supervision of Saif Al Marar and led by Sandro Paiva, achieved a well-deserved “double” through the filly “Hozan Baynouna” with a well-deserved victory in the Emirates Classico race for fillies in the second half over a distance of 1600 meters “Haiba”, a strong group of local production fillies aged 4 years, It is recorded at 1:47:03 minutes.

“Reem Baynouna” was the closing holder of the evening, which gave Abu Dhabi Racing, under the supervision of Saif Al Marar, and driven by Sandro Paiva, the hat-trick, by winning the “Handicap” round for the title of the Khalidiya Park race for a distance of 2200 meters, recording 2:39:38 minutes.

The colt “AF Al-Arqaa” by Khalid Khalifa Al Nabooda, under the supervision of Ernst Oertel and driven by Taj Oshi, won the Emirates Classic for Colts title in the third half over a distance of 1600 meters “Prestige”, recording 1:46:73 minutes.

The brilliance of the “King of Time” quarter races, supervised by Simon Crisford and led by Adrie de Vries, shone in the fourth half of the 1,600-meter “Handicap” for purebred hybrid horses for the Arabian Gulf Park title, recording 1:35:10 minutes.

With a difference of a nose, the “Brilliant AF” by Moatasem Mohamed Ghanem, under the supervision of Qais Abboud, and led by Jules Mobien, snatched the prize in the fifth round for the 1400 meters “handicap” for the Dolphin Park title, recording 1:32:60 minutes.

“RB Bestiva” for the National Stables, under the supervision of Hilal Al Alawi, and led by Adrie de Vries (double), won the sixth round of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race for owners of private stables for a distance of 1400 meters “beginner”, sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the champion scored 1 :32:27 minutes.