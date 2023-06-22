Through a series of leaks we have the opportunity to see “Hoyoworld” (unofficial name), a game that appears to be along the lines of Animal Crossing made by the creators of Genshin Impact. You can see through the following tweets some images dedicated to environments and characters.

The code name of the game is reported to be “HYG“, while “Hoyoworld” is a fan-created name. Currently we do not have an official name for the game, as this has only surfaced as a leak.

What we can see is a human character inside urban and rural environments. These are small fragments and obviously it is not said that they are real content: they could be fake or they could simply be old and not represent the current aspect of the game. The other tweets also show characters in animal form with a fantasy cut, another factor that makes the connection with Animal Crossing simple, where the protagonist is human but the other inhabitants are anthropomorphic animals.

At the moment we have no other information. Since this is a miHoYo game, which we repeat are known above all as creators of Genshin Impact, it would not be strange at all if this video game were another free to play game with gatcha elements, which would probably easily adapt to the animal-style characters and the cosmetics to obtain to customize your game world. For now, though, that’s just speculation.