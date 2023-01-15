The Today does not circulate It is a program of the Megalopolis Environmental Commission (CAMe), which applies in Mexico City and neighboring municipalities of the State of Mexico, in order to restrict road mobility, to reduce the emission of polluting gases.

Measure applies from 05:00 to 22:00 in the 16 mayoralties of the capital, as well as in 18 Mexican municipalities: Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl , Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco.

What cars do not circulate on January 16?

In accordance with the provisions of the authorities of the Mobility secretarycars with yellow stickers, finishing plates 5 and 6, as well as holograms 1 and 2, will not be able to circulate on Monday, January 16 in Mexico City and surrounding municipalities.

Only vehicles that have the zero or double zero hologram, electric cars, hybrids and anyone who has old car license plates will be exempt from the program.

Added to them are vehicles for funeral services, public transportation, cargo, those driven by people with disabilities and those with a tourist pass current, granted by the Ministry of the Environment.

It should be remembered that the double Hoy No Circula will only be activated in the event that the Megalopolis Environmental Commission declares an environmental contingency, due to a high concentration of pollutants.

What happens if I do not respect Hoy No Circula?

In the event that the measures established in the Hoy No Circula are not followed, as indicated in the Traffic Regulations from Mexico City, the offender will be subject to a fine of 20 and 30 UMAs, that is, between 1,924 and 2,886 pesos.

For the State of Mexico, the amount for cars that are caught circulating on roads of the 18 municipalities integrated into the Hoy No Circula program, the fine will be 20 UMAs, that is, 1,924 pesos.