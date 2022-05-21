Due to Phase I environmental contingency, the Hoy No Circula on Saturday, May 21 in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico applies to:

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 2.

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram 1

Vehicles for private use with verification hologram “0 and 00”, yellow gumming, plate finish 5 and 6.

Vehicles for private use with foreign registration that do not have a vehicle verification hologram will be considered as hologram Two.

In addition, it considers a restriction to the circulation of 50 percent of the LP gas distribution units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose license plate termination is PAR.

Local or federal cargo vehicles stop circulating between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m., with the exception of those that are in the CDMX or EDOMEX Self-Regulation Program.

Taxis with a verification hologram “1” or “2” that must stop circulating in accordance with the provisions indicated in subparagraphs a) and b) will be restricted from circulating from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

exemptions

Electric and hybrid vehicles, in addition, those that have an ecological license plate or exempt type hologram.

Vehicles that carry a “00” or “0” hologram, whatever their use, with the exception of vehicles with yellow rubber, plate 5 and 6 termination.

Vehicles for private use destined in clear and urgent circumstances, to attend to a medical emergency (includes vehicles with people who attend the COVID-19 vaccination and who carry an appointment sheet).

Vehicles for the private use of workers in the health sector in all its specialties, paramedical and administrative with valid credentials.

Taxis can circulate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on days that are restricted by the Hoy No Circula Program, regardless of the hologram they carry, in order to support the mobility of the population

Urban service vehicles, intended to provide emergency services, medical emergencies, health, public safety, firefighters, rescue, civil protection, environmental surveillance.

School and staff transportation vehicles that meet current vehicle verification specifications and have the corresponding hologram and authorization.

Vehicles intended for funeral processions and transportation of funeral services, which have a valid verification hologram.

Vehicles for people with disabilities that have the Permit to exempt the Hoy No Circula for Disability, the Hologram of Disability, or plate for people with disabilities according to the corresponding entity.

Transportation of waste and hazardous materials that have the corresponding authorization, except vehicles that transport fuels (gasoline, diesel and LP gas).

Vehicles identified with a public passenger and tourism service circulation card (vans, minibuses and buses) with a federal or local license plate, which comply with current verification provisions.

Vehicles that are part of the Paisano Program and carry the corresponding authorization.

Vehicles that transport merchandise or perishable products in units with refrigeration systems, as well as concrete mixing units.

What days do not circle? Known HERE what days your car does not circulate in the next 6 months.

The objective of the Hoy No Circula program is to establish measures applicable to the vehicular circulation of mobile sources or motor vehicles to prevent, minimize and control the emission of pollutants from mobile sources that circulate in Mexico City, whatever the origin of the emissions. plates and/or registration of the vehicle, by limiting its circulation.

Applies to the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, which includes the 16 municipalities of Mexico City and in 18 conurbation municipalities of the Mexico state, from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The municipalities are Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalneplantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Chalco Valley.

The program governs the entire territory of Mexico City and for which the measures applicable to the vehicular circulation of mobile sources or motor vehicles must comply with the criteria of Days and Hours.

HOLOGRAM “1”

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “1” in the vehicular verification process, is limited to one day during the week and two Saturdays per month, in a from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., based on the last numeric digit of the license plate and/or circulation registration and/or color of the permanent circulation decal (glued).

Vehicles that carry plates with more than one numerical series, the digit to be considered for the limitation will be the last of the first series in accordance with the application criteria for plates established in this Program.

HOLOGRAM“2”

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “2” in the vehicular verification process, is limited to one day during the week, at a time of 05:00 at 10:00 p.m., based on the last numerical digit of the plate and/or circulation registration and/or color of the permanent circulation decal (glued), and every Saturday regardless of its last numerical digit.

Vehicles that carry plates with more than one numerical series, the digit to be considered for the limitation will be the last of the first series in accordance with the application criteria for plates established in this program.