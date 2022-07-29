The Today does not circulate on Friday, July 29 in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, applies to vehicles with Blue Gum finish plates 9 and 0, hologram 1 and 2, and permits.

Said road ban applies from 05:00 a.m. and ends at 10:00 p.m.

What days do not circle? Known HERE what days your car does not circulate in the next 6 months.

The objective of the Hoy No Circula program is to establish measures applicable to the vehicular circulation of mobile sources or motor vehicles to prevent, minimize and control the emission of pollutants from mobile sources that circulate in Mexico City, whatever the origin of the emissions. plates and/or registration of the vehicle, by limiting its circulation.

Applies to the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, which includes the 16 municipalities of Mexico City and in 18 conurbation municipalities of the Mexico state.

The municipalities are Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalneplantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Chalco Valley.

The program governs the entire territory of Mexico City and for which the measures applicable to the vehicular circulation of mobile sources or motor vehicles must comply with the criteria of Days and Hours.

The application of the Program corresponds to the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City.

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “00” or “0” in the vehicular verification process, will be exempt from all the limitations established in this Program. .

HOLOGRAM “1”

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “1” in the vehicular verification process, is limited to one day during the week and two Saturdays per month, in a from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., based on the last numeric digit of the license plate and/or circulation registration and/or color of the permanent circulation decal (glued).

Vehicles that carry plates with more than one numerical series, the digit to be considered for the limitation will be the last of the first series in accordance with the application criteria for plates established in this Program.

HOLOGRAM“2”

The circulation of vehicles for private use, cargo, collective passenger transport and taxis, which have obtained the hologram “2” in the vehicular verification process, is limited to one day during the week, at a time of 05:00 at 10:00 p.m., based on the last numerical digit of the plate and/or circulation registration and/or color of the permanent circulation decal (glued), and every Saturday regardless of its last numerical digit.

Vehicles that carry plates with more than one numerical series, the digit to be considered for the limitation will be the last of the first series in accordance with the application criteria for plates established in this program.

tourist pass

The Tourist Pass grants a permit to foreign or foreign vehicles to Mexico City and the State of Mexico, valid for 3, 7 or 14 days, to promote tourism allowing circulation without any restriction, being exempt from what is established in the program Today does not circulate.

To obtain the Tourist Pass, you must enter the electronic portal of the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City. It is necessary that you have a personal email address and have your vehicle registration card at hand.

Procedure for processing a Tourist Pass.

Enter the Tourist Pass page

Start your registration by capturing your email

The Tourist Pass System will send you an email with an electronic address to your registered email

Enter the electronic league and fill out the registration with your general information. When you submit this information, the system will send you another email (to your registered email) with an access code

With your email and your password you can enter the system

In the Automobile Registration tab, you must register the data of your vehicle that is found on the circulation card. When capturing the plate only use numbers and letters, without leaving blank spaces

When you have registered your vehicle data you can generate your pass, indicating if you require it for 7 or 14 days. It is necessary to consider the date on which the vehicle will circulate in a municipality of the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, so that the period of the pass contemplates this date.

With the data entered into the system, two tourist passes will be generated, one issued by Mexico City and the other by the State of Mexico. Once the Pass has been processed, you must print it (the two generated letters) and paste them in a visible place in the vehicle during the validity period of the same.

The Tourist Pass can be obtained once per semester with a validity of 14 days; or, twice per semester with a validity of 7 days each.

We recommend you read:

The Tourist Pass for 3 days will be granted only on official long bridges and authorized by the General Directorate of Air quality.

The Paisano Tourist Pass It will only be granted to FOREIGN vehicles registered in the United States and Canada for private use, gasoline, not older than fifteen years old and that have the authorization or permission of the corresponding Authorities for the legal permanence of their unit in the Mexican Republic in the periods that are scheduled in this regard

If the data of the vehicle, referring to the model year, plate and State of origin reflected in the Tourist Pass, do not coincide with the data of the vehicle’s Circulation Card, IT WILL NOT BE VALID, for which the vehicle will be sanctioned with a fine.