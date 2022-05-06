The extreme game show “Colombia box challenge” continues to develop normally despite the accident suffered by one of its participants. If there are difficulties, they do not have to do with possible accidents that this reality show could have, but with the relationship that exists between the contestants of the same team, specifically the Alpha group, which in the last edition has had controversies. You can see this show from Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm on Caracol TV.

Find out more about this production, such as what happened in the previous program, the list of contestants, last eliminated, schedules, transmission channel and how to be attentive to the FREE ONLINE LIVE program.

Live: Challenge the box Colombia Alpha reflects on what happened in the past game Having triumphed, the members of Alpha sit down to discuss all the disagreements that have occurred between them from previous competitions. There is already a winner! Alpha was crowned the winning team of the challenge. Beta and Gamma squared off for second place. In the end, Beta managed to receive one of the precious benefits. About to have a winner! Unexpectedly, Alpha took the lead with 8 points. It’s one touchdown away from being the winning team. Gamma has accumulated 7 points and Beta only 6. Everything gets complicated! As the competition continues, the score increases. This is how the annotation table Alpha, Beta and Gamma have done: How’s the competition going? After overcoming the blocks of their opposing teams, Gamma leads with 3 points. Alpha and Beta are tied with one point. Judgment and Welfare Challenge The houses face each other for a house full of luxuries such as a swimming pool, barbecue area and more. There are 3 men and 3 women per team. Alexa and Duván have a date Duván prepared ‘the bucket’ for his date with Alexa. They both enjoyed a romantic dinner and breakfast alone. Although she does not want to have a relationship on the reality show, Gamma’s competitor is happy to have taken the first step. Does everyone criticize Tarzan? Gamma feels uneasy about Tarzan’s gesture after losing in the last competition. The members of Alpha, his own team, believe that he does not want the position of leader. The show is about to start! Live minute by minute of the new episode of Desafío the box Colombia through La República Espectaculos.

YOU CAN SEE: “Challenge the box Colombia” by Caracol TV: relive the best moments of chapter 39

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box 2022”?

Challenge the box Colombia chapter 39. Photo: Caracol TV

Things heat up in “Desafío the box Colombia”. At the Alpha house, they complained to their captain about his lack of interest during the Sentence and Service Challenge. To this, Tarzan recommended that they sentence him in the next edition because he preferred to be in his house. In the end, the sentenced of said team ended up being Alexa.

Who were the last eliminated?

In the “Challenge the box” program, on April 25, the participant of the Beta team named Ossa was eliminated, because he hid food not allowed in the competition.

YOU CAN SEE: “Challenge the box 2022″: relive here the minute by minute of chapter 36

“Challenge the box”: schedule

“Desafío the box”, a historical Colombian reality show that has been on television for 18 years, is broadcast LIVE starting at 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

Challenge the box participants are ready for any challenge. Photo: Challenge the box/Instagram.

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show is broadcast LIVE AND DIRECT through the Caracol TV signal, in coffee territory. In case you are in Peru, you can watch it through your preferred cable service.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV signal is open and free for all of Colombia. If you live in another country, you can follow the program through your cable server.

YOU CAN SEE: “Challenge the box” 2022 by Caracol TV: relive the minute by minute of chapter 35 here

How to see Caracol Play?

Challenge the box Colombia chapter 39. Photo: Caracol TV

Watch Caracol Play by entering the following web page: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, you need to create an online account and log in. Finally, look for “Challenge the box” in the list of programs and press play.

Where to see “Challenge the box chapter 40” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Enjoy LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE the complete coverage of chapter 33 of “Desafío the box” through La República Espectaculos, where you can review minute by minute and all the incidents of the reality show.