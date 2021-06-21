The calm ballad Waves has mr. Probz had been on the shelf for a while in 2013 until he released the song as a digital single that year. It is completely different in style from what he makes – mainly rap – which is why he doesn’t see success coming. In no time, ‘the waves’ conquer the charts. In the remix version by the German deejay Robin Schulz, it also reaches first place in more than thirty countries. “It just exploded. And it just didn’t stop. It still hasn’t stopped. It goes on and on, really not normal”, Stehr says about this in 2017 The Parool.